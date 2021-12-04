Telangana among States with lowest COVID case fatality rate

HYDERABAD

04 December 2021 00:19 IST

With case fatality rate of 0.6%, it is next only to Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh

Telangana has been placed among States with the lowest case fatality rate due to COVID-19.

Case fatality rate, defined as number of deaths as a percentage of identified/ diagnosed cases, in Telangana is pegged at 0.6%.

It is the lowest after Mizoram at 0.4% and Arunachal Pradesh at 0.5%.

Advertising

Advertising

The Reserve Bank of India’s handbook “State Finances: A study of budgets 2021-22” outlined the state/union territory-wise COVID-19 impact and vaccination progress as on October 31. Accordingly, Telangana with 46% of its 3.7 crore population residing in urban areas reported 1,779 cases per one lakh population.

Incidence of the pandemic in rural areas was less severe going by the quantum of cases per one lakh population. Deaths per one lakh population was pegged at 10 and vaccine doses administered per one lakh population stood at 85,538.

Cases per one lakh population in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh stood at 3,915 and deaths per one lakh were 27 with case fatality rate being 0.7%.

The share of fully-vaccinated population was 26% as of October 31 as compared with that of 39% in Andhra Pradesh. The number of people having taken both doses of the vaccine is expected to go up significantly as the government has launched a special drive to cover the entire population before the year-end.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been personally monitoring the progress of vaccination drive at the district and mandal levels. He visited Adilabad on Friday to review the progress in the north Telangana States. He also visited Mahbubnagar district where he reviewed the vaccination status of adjoining districts including Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.