Telangana allowed to raise ₹37,650 crore OMBs during the current fiscal, says Union Finance Ministry 

January 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Finance Ministry has given its consent to the Telangana government to raise ₹9,572 crore open market borrowings (OMBs) for the remaining period of the current financial year 2022-23 under the proposed borrowing programme of the State for financing its annual plan.

In a letter addressed to the Internal Debt Management department of the Reserve Bank of India, the Union Finance Ministry said the total OMB allowed to the State so far during the current year, including ₹9,572 crore, would be ₹37,650 crore. “GoI consent under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India for the aforesaid borrowing by Government of Telangana is applicable for the remaining period of the current financial year and as per the State Government advance indicative calendar submitted to the RBI,” the Union Ministry said in its letter to the RBI.

The State government had recently submitted its proposal to raise ₹6,572 crore OMBs in the form of auction of securities through the RBI for January-March quarter of the current fiscal. The State government till the end of the third quarter in December raised around ₹28,000 crore OMBs in the current year.

The Finance Ministry statement that the total OMB allowed to the State government so far would be ₹37,650 crore and this is inclusive of the ₹9,572 crore for the remaining period of the year. This would in turn mean that the Government’s hopes of securing permission for at least ₹39,000 crore during the current year remained unfulfilled as the Union Ministry had imposed a cut of ₹1,350 crore going by the figure quoted for the current year.

The State had projected public debt of ₹59,672 crore, including ₹52,167 crore through OMBs, in the budget presented to the Assembly in March. It had however been facing tough time since the commencement of the fiscal as the Union Finance Ministry had imposed restrictions on the OMBs citing financial management.

As a result of the restrictions, there was confusion over the final annual figures relating to the quantum of OMBs that would be allowed till the first half of the fiscal. Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao held several meetings with the Union government officials to allow the State to raise OMBs to meet its immediate commitments, mostly pertaining to welfare measures. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar too visited the national capital and held discussions with Union government after which restrictions were relaxed and State could raise OMBs.