Telangana AICC in-charge Thakre says Congress fighting BRS, BJP, MIM at one time

October 05, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has made it clear to the people of Telangana that they would fight with the three parties”

The Hindu Bureau

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manik Rao Thakre has alleged that the Congress was pitted against the BRS, BJP and the MIM which were hell bent on defeating the main Opposition party in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on October 4, Mr. Thakre said: “In Telangana, Congress party is on one side and BRS, BJP and MIM are on the other side and we are fighting a political battle. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has made it clear to the people of Telangana that they would fight with the three parties.”

He wondered when the Delhi Deputy CM could be arrested in the Delhi liquor case, what prevented the enforcement agencies from arresting BRS MLC Kavitha. He also questioned the sincerity of the Modi government in not probing the alleged corrupt practices of the BRS government.

