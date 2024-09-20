GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Agriculture Minister’s comments pushes farmers into confusion: KTR

He pointed at Tummala Nageswara Rao’s comments reportedly made in Delhi that Rythu Bharosa would not be extended to the tenant farmers.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said that Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s comments reportedly made in Delhi that Rythu Bharosa would not be extended to the tenant farmers, had pushed farming community into a confusion. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said that Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s comments reportedly made in Delhi that Rythu Bharosa would not be extended to the tenant farmers, had pushed farming community into a confusion. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress Government in Telangana has betrayed the farming community one more time. He said this pointing at the State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nagerswara Rao’s comments reportedly made in Delhi on Thursday (September 19, 2024) that Rythu Bharosa would not be extended to the tenant farmers.

Mr. Rama Rao issued a statement on Friday (September 20, 2024) saying that the Congress Government led by A. Revanth Reddy made tall promises to the farming community by assuring enhanced investment support of ₹15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waiver to all farmers without any restrictions.

Going a step further, he said, Mr. Revanth Reddy had even asked the farming community to borrow loans from banks in case they did not do till then (at the time of poll campaign for State Assembly elections-2023) as the Congress Government that would be formed in December (2023) would clear the first file on the crop loan waiver on the day of assuming office and write off dues up to ₹2 lakh to all farmers without any restrictions.

However, Mr. Nageswara Rao’s comments in Delhi had pushed the farming community, particularly the tenant farmers who comprise about 20% of all those engaged in farming, into a confusion, said KTR. Apart from promising ₹15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa to landholding and tenant farmers, the Congress party had also promised ₹12,000 a year assistance to farmworkers.

“The Congress Government has betrayed farmers in the matter of implementing the crop loan waiver as it has covered only half of the farmers having outstanding debt in banks. Thereafter, they were betrayed by denying Rythu Bharosa support for the Kharif season which will conclude in 10 days. And, now, the tenant farmers are betrayed by stating that Rythu Bharosa won’t be extended to them”, the BRS leader said.

The Congress party had made over 420 promises before the Assembly elections but going back on them one by one during the past 10 months. “Why make promises, if their implementation is not possible?” he asked.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the Telangana farmers would excuse anything, but they will not forgive betrayal after receiving repeated assurances.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.