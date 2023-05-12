Telangana agitation renewed to dethrone KCR: Bandi Sanjay

May 12, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party has ‘re-started’ the Telangana agitation but this time it was against the ‘modern Nizam’ in the form of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to dethrone him from power for having “destroyed the future and careers” of 30 lakh job aspirants on account of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks, on Thursday.

“KCR thought we will agitate for a few days and shut shop, but we are not going to stop till his government accepts our demands of ordering a probe by a High Court judge into the paper leaks, remove his son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet and give ₹1 lakh compensation to the job aspirants,” he said, addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy.

The meeting was held after he took out the unemployed youth march in the town, third in the series after organising them successfully in Warangal and Mahabubnagar earlier. The Karimnagar MP urged the youth not to lose heart since the BRS regime has just five months more in power and the next government will be a people’s government of the BJP which will take up filling two lakh jobs immediately on coming to power, will release the job calendar and hold recruitments without any hanky-panky like the Modi government at the Centre.

No section of the society was happy with the KCR government, including farmers who have been left to fend for themselves despite suffering losses during recent rains, arbitrary employees transfer policy, not regularising services of many other staff and so on, he charged.

“Why should we support KCR when he had changed the party’s name to BRS? Where is the need to contest in Telangana? Did he fulfill any of the promises? The effort put into getting a separate State only got luxuries for the first family while the poor and downtrodden have had no change in their lives,” he claimed.

Targeting KTR, the BJP chief said the Minister’s track record has been ‘disastrous’ with scams, leaks, suicides or deaths but he does not own up responsibility. He also urged the cadre to support the proposed ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ at Karimnagar on May 14. Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former MP Vijayashanti, former minister Babu Mohan, vice-president G. Manohar Reddy, MLC A.V.M. Reddy and others were present.