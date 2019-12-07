Telangana Adivasis embark on life mission to New Delhi

There was hectic activity in the tribal belt of erstwhile undivided Adilabad district on Saturday as hundreds of aboriginal people left for New Delhi through different modes of transport to attend the December 9 public meeting at Ramlila maidan. Enthusiasm was all pervading as the national capital bound individuals emerged from their homes to take local transport for catching trains or the hired four wheelers.

The Adivasis belonging to mandals in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district boarded trains at Kagaznagar Railway Station as it was close and those belonging to Adilabad and Nirmal districts boarded the special train at Adilabad Railway Station. The ethnic people from Mancherial district boarded Delhi bound trains at Mancherial Railway Station.

Scores of eager participants of the public meeting also left for Delhi in hired buses and two wheelers for the meeting which is part of a show of strength when the aboriginal people go demanding removal of Lambada tribe from list of Scheduled Tribes in hired buses and two wheelers. The road distance to the national capital is nearly 1,300 km.

As the Adivasis coming from Narnoor, Utnoor and Indervelli mandals headed towards Adilabad Railway Station they stopped to worship goddess Inderai at Indervelli and paid obeisance to the Indervelli martyrs at the Martyrs Column. Women gave a traditional farewell to them at Mutnoor Kumram Bheem statue and danced rela dances.