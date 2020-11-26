Telangana adds 993 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

26 November 2020 00:22 IST

Four more patients succumb to virus

Telangana recorded 993 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,66,042. Four more patients died.

While 47,593 people were tested, results of 695 are awaited. This is the highest number of daily tests this month. On other days of November, around 41,000 to 46,000 samples were examined in a day.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has earlier directed officials to conduct around 64,000 tests a day. Over 60,000 people were tested in a day from August 25 to September 11. But the numbers started to decrease gradually.

The new 993 cases include 161 from GHMC limits, 93 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 67 from Bhadradri Kothagudem and 62 from Rangareddy. No cases were recorded in Narayanpet, while two each were reported in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad.

Of the 47,593 people who got examined, 44,148 opted government health facilities, while 3,445 got tested in private labs.

From March 2 to November 24, a total of 52,48,807 samples were tested and 2,66,042 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 10,886 were active cases, 2,53,715 have recovered, while 1,441 have died.