Telangana adds 75 cases to COVID-19 tally

Children waiting to get COVID-19 vaccines. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

March 16, 2022 21:12 IST

Telangana recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 23,861 samples were put to test. Results of 999 were awaited.

The new 75 infections included 34 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. No case was detected in 13 districts, while the others reported only single-digit cases each.

So far, a total of 3.39 crore samples have been tested and 7,90,574 tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total, 816 were active.