Telangana adds 617 COVID cases

The State reported 617 COVID cases on Monday after a low incidence of 316 cases on Sunday.

Three deaths were reported during the day taking the total number of fatalities to 1,518 and the case fatality rate continued to be 0.53%. As on date, the total number of active cases is 6,569, including 4,400 affected persons who are either in home or institutional quarantine.

The number of people who recovered from the virus however, was higher than the positive cases at 635 taking the total number of recoveries to 2.74 lakh. The recovery rate at 97.13% continued to be higher than the national average of 95.6%.

The number of samples tested during the day was 45,227 taking the total number of samples tested past 65 lakh mark to 65.20 lakh. The number of cases reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area was 103 while Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 52 and 51 cases respectively.

Warangal Urban and Karimnagar districts reported 41 cases each during the day while it was 30 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Several other districts, including Narayanpet (1), Kamareddy (3), Jogulamba-Gadwal and Medak (4 each) and Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal (5 each) reported cases in single digits during the day. These districts had been reporting cases in single digits since the last one week, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.