Telangana adds 614 cases to COVID tally on Monday

Telangana recorded 614 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as 50,520 samples were put to test. No COVID death was recorded on the day, the second such instance this month.

The new infections included 131 from Greater Hyderabad region, 48 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 43 from Rangareddy. Results of 1,331 samples were awaited. The cumulative infection tally stands at 7,70,047.

As the cases are dipping, the number of patients undergoing treatment or in isolation is on the decline too. The active caseload had crossed 40,000 during the peak of the third wave. It has now dropped to 9,908.

ICU occupancy

The drop in occupancy of ICU beds by coronavirus patients continues. From 468 ICU beds occupied on Sunday, the number dropped to 452 on Monday.