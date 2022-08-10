Telangana

Telangana adds 605 cases to COVID tally

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 10, 2022 20:48 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:48 IST

The State on Wednesday recorded 605 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the cumulative tally now stands at 8,27,383.

A total of 38,031 samples were tested, of which 532 reports were awaited. Hyderabad continued to record the highest number of cases with 231. This was followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district with 42 cases, Rangareddy district with 38 cases, and Karimnagar district with 30 cases.

The number of recoveries stood at 992, taking the total number of recoveries recorded thus far to 8,18,552. The active caseload stands at 4,720.

In terms of vaccine administration, 1,43,879 took the vaccine on Wednesday, and the cumulative now stands at 6,66,91,998.

