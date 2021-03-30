Telangana adds 463 cases to its virus tally

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 23:25 IST

Telangana recorded 463 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Monday.

A total of 42,461 persons were tested and the results of 906 were awaited. The four deaths are the highest daily COVID-related fatality figure this year, recorded twice in this month itself.

The new 463 cases include 145 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 46 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 28 from Rangareddy, 23 from Nizamabad, and 20 from Jagtial. No cases were recorded in Narayanpet and Kamareddy.

So far, 1,00,95,487 samples have been examined, leading to the detection of 3,07,205 cases. Of the total, 4,678 were active cases while 3,00,833 have recovered, and 1,694 have died.

Vaccination

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccination was given to 12,565 people on Monday. The number includes 6,905 persons aged 60 years and above, 4,602 in the 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities, 828 workers and 230 frontline workers.