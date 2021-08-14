Telangana adds 420 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

14 August 2021 20:17 IST

From over one lakh samples a day, the Health department is testing around 80,000 to 90,000 samples in a day for the last one week. Out of the 87,355 samples examined on Saturday, 420 were diagnosed with coronavirus. Three COVID patients have died.

The fresh 420 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 47 from Karimnagar, 39 from Warangal Urban, and 29 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district and Kamareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to August 14 this year, a total of 2.33 crore samples were tested and 6,52,135 tested positive. Of the total cases, 7,606 were active cases, 6,40,688 have recovered, and 3,841 have died.

