Telangana

Telangana adds 420 new COVID cases

From over one lakh samples a day, the Health department is testing around 80,000 to 90,000 samples in a day for the last one week. Out of the 87,355 samples examined on Saturday, 420 were diagnosed with coronavirus. Three COVID patients have died.

The fresh 420 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 47 from Karimnagar, 39 from Warangal Urban, and 29 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district and Kamareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to August 14 this year, a total of 2.33 crore samples were tested and 6,52,135 tested positive. Of the total cases, 7,606 were active cases, 6,40,688 have recovered, and 3,841 have died.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 8:17:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-adds-420-new-covid-cases/article35915103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY