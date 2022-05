Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Results of 383 samples were awaited

The State recorded 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday even as 13,436 samples were put to test. Results of 383 samples were awaited.

With the new cases, of which 21 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, the cumulative case total has reached 7,92,361.

Of the total cases, 666 were active as of Monday evening.