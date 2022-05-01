Telangana adds 32 cases to COVID tally

A little over 9,000 samples were tested

Telangana on Sunday recorded 32 cases of COVID-19, even as just 9,165 samples were put to test. Results of 350 were awaited.

With the new cases, of which 24 were detected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, the COVID tally in the State has gone up to 7,92,044.

Of the total cases, 335 were active as of Sunday evening.