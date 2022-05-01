Telangana adds 32 cases to COVID tally
A little over 9,000 samples were tested
Telangana on Sunday recorded 32 cases of COVID-19, even as just 9,165 samples were put to test. Results of 350 were awaited.
With the new cases, of which 24 were detected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, the COVID tally in the State has gone up to 7,92,044.
Of the total cases, 335 were active as of Sunday evening.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.