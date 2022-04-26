Telangana adds 30 cases to COVID tally
The State recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 791857. While 15,633 samples were put to test, results of 546 were awaited.
The new 30 infections included 17 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.
Of the total cases, 238 were active as of Tuesday evening.
