Telangana adds 29 cases to COVID tally
The State recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday even as 8,260 samples were tested. Results of 338 persons were awaited.
The fresh infections included 24 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and the cumulative case count has reached 7,92,871.
iOf the total cases, 397 were active as of Sunday evening.
