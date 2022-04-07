Telangana adds 29 cases to COVID caseload

April 07, 2022 20:57 IST

The State’s COVID-19 count went up by 29 new cases on Thursday even as 16388 samples were put to test. With this, the cumulative caseload now stands at 7,91,426.

The new 29 infections included 17 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Of the samples examined on the day, results of 745 were awaited.

The active caseload was 249 as of Thursday evening. The death toll remained constant at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported in over a month.