Telangana adds 28 cases to COVID count

Less than 10,000 samples were tested for the presence of COVID-19 in Telangana on Sunday, leading to the detection of 28 positive cases.

A health department bulletin informed that 9,019 samples were put to test and the results of 420 were awaited. Five days ago, on May 10, the State had recorded exactly 28 cases when over 14,000 samples were examined.

Out of Sunday’s fresh cases, 25 alone were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. The COVID tally in the State has reached 7,92,599.

The active caseload now stands at 408 and the official death toll at 4,111 with no fatality being reported for more than two months.