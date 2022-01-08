Telangana adds 2,606 cases to fast-surging COVID tally

Tests increased; maximum cases reported from Greater Hyderabad region

Telangana recorded 2,606 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — an increase of 311 from the previous day. The number of tests has also been ramped up.

Throughout December, a maximum of 40,000 samples were being tested on a daily basis. This has been gradually increasing from January 6 in view of the sharp spike in new infections. On Saturday, 73,156 tests were conducted. However, the results of 11,167 samples were awaited.

The surge in cases has pushed up the number of cases under treatment or in isolation — from 3,733 on January 1, the number has increased to 12,180.

The maximum number of infections continues to be detected from three urban districts. Of the 2,606 new infections, 1,583 were from Greater Hyderabad region, 292 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 214 from Rangareddy. The cumulative case total stands at 6,92,357.

Two more COVID patients died, taking the death toll to 4,041.