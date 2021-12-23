Telangana adds 177 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

23 December 2021 22:03 IST

Figure includes 6 samples collected at RGIA

Telangana recorded 177 COVID cases on Thursday, with six of these reported from samples taken at the Hyderabad International Airport. As many as 4,470 report results are yet to come.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, in his daily health bulletin, informed that there was one death, taking the overall toll to 4,018.

There are about 3,596 active cases across the State and most from the capital region — GHMC 93, up from 84 a week ago, Ranga Reddy 16, up from 13 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 9.

About 190 people have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 6.73 lakh and those infected has risen to 6.81 lakh. The number of samples tested are 38,219 and about 648 passengers arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking the cumulative number to 10,029 and 70 have tested positive so far.

Six of them from ‘at risk’ countries have tested positive for Omicron and 31 were others on random sampling from other countries. Altogether 10 samples were being tested for the emerging variant, including the six on Thursday.

Adilabad, Jagityal, Jangoan, Jayashankar- Bhupalapally, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Suryapet reported zero cases.

Vaccination

Close to 3.68 lakh vaccines were administered on Thursday, taking the total number to 4.49 crore, with 73,213 given the first dose and 2.96 lakh second dose.

Nineteen districts have claimed cent per cent first dose vaccination including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Siddipet, Mancherial, Hanmakonda, Mahabubnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Narayanpet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Khammam and Jagtial.