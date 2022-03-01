Telangana adds 152 new infections to COVID caseload

Telangana recorded 152 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 7,89,083. Only 19,527 samples were put to test and the results of 856 were awaited. Zero COVID deaths were recorded on the day.

The new infections included 64 from Greater Hyderabad region and 10 from Mancherial. Eight districts did not record a single case on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 2,719 were active.