Telangana adds 145 cases to COVID tally

The number of daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 145 on Saturday from 155 the previous day, but the number of patients under treatment stood at 977.

As many as 15,200 samples were tested during the day. There were no fatalities; 4,111 persons have died of the virus so far, a health bulletin issued by government said.

Hyderabad accounted for 117 of the 145 cases. There were only 81 cases in the city on Friday. This is the first time that cases in Hyderabad crossed the 100-mark in the current surge of cases. As many as 792 additional beds have been created in six hospitals in Hyderabad equipped with oxygen facility.