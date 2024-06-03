GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Telangana activists and former MPs felicitated at formation day valedictory celebrations in Hanamkonda 

People of Telangana cherish their self-respect with the Congress government now in rule in the State, marking a decade since the State’s formation, says Minister for Transport

Published - June 03, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Former MPs from Congress felicitated during the Telangana Formation Day valedictory ceremony in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Former MPs from Congress felicitated during the Telangana Formation Day valedictory ceremony in Hanamkonda on Monday.

 

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has stated that the formation of a separate Telangana State was achieved through the collective efforts of all sections of society.

He lauded the pivotal role played by 12 Congress MPs during the challenging passage of the Telangana Bill in Parliament in 2014. He remarked that the people of Telangana cherish their self-respect with the Congress government now in rule in the State, marking a decade since the State’s formation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the State is experiencing ‘Praja Palana’, he added. 

The decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations culminated in a grand ceremony in Hanamkonda under the chairmanship of Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy on Monday. The event saw the felicitation of family members of Statehood martyrs, MPs, Telangana activists, members of the Kakatiya University Student Joint Action Committee, and others who contributed to the cause of Telangana Statehood.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar reiterated the commitments outlined in the Congress election manifesto, assuring the implementation of a ₹25,000 pension scheme, allocation of 250 yards of house site and provision of jobs to the kin of Telangana martyrs. 

Minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narendar Reddy, former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud, Sircilla Rajaiah, Anjan Kumar Yadav, MLAs G. Vivek and Vinod Venkataswamy, Gandra Satyanarayana, Yashaswini Reddy, and Prof. Kondandaram attended the programme. 

