Telangana a role model in fisheries development: Harish Rao

Ministers lay foundation stone for veterinary college

May 08, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is a role model in fisheries development in the country.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the construction of a veterinary college under P.V. Narasimha Rao Veterinary University here on Sunday, along with Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Mr. Harish Rao said that with the completion of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), tanks and streams are overflowing even in summer and there are abundant opportunities for fishing. He said that as many as 12,460 fishermen got membership in the district alone.

The Minister said that Telangana’s cattle scheme was also copied by the Centre. “The BJP at the Centre is copying our schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu, but throwing mud on us at the same time,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that anything was possible under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that there were 3.72 lakh members in fishermen societies and this was being extended to another one lakh members.

