Telangana | 7.46 lakhs applications received on the first day of Praja Palana

December 29, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 7,46,414 application forms were received on Thursday, the first day of Praja Palana. Of the 7.46 lakhs, 4,57,703 forms were received from urban areas and 2,88,711 forms from rural areas. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched the programme in Ibrahimpatrnam on Thursday. Over 90,000 applications of the total pertained to the six guarantees given by the Congress in the run up to the elections.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a tele-conference with collectors on the management of the programme where she said that help desks have to be set up for filling forms and other needs, sufficient Abhaya Hastham application forms should be made available at all centres. She said that strict action should be taken against people who sell the forms.

One counter should be set up for every hundred people. A number has to be given to each of the application forms received

