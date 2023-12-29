GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | 7.46 lakhs applications received on the first day of Praja Palana

Helpdesks to be set up for filling the forms

December 29, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Citizens submitting Praja Palana application forms at identified locations in Hyderabad on December 28, 2023.

Citizens submitting Praja Palana application forms at identified locations in Hyderabad on December 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A total of 7,46,414 application forms were received on Thursday, the first day of Praja Palana. Of the 7.46 lakhs, 4,57,703 forms were received from urban areas and 2,88,711 forms from rural areas. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched the programme in Ibrahimpatrnam on Thursday. Over 90,000 applications of the total pertained to the six guarantees given by the Congress in the run up to the elections.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a tele-conference with collectors on the management of the programme where she said that help desks have to be set up for filling forms and other needs, sufficient Abhaya Hastham application forms should be made available at all centres. She said that strict action should be taken against people who sell the forms.

One counter should be set up for every hundred people. A number has to be given to each of the application forms received

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.