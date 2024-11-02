Telangana | 7 hr long cruise ship tour from Nagarjunsagar to Srisailam launched 

Telangana Tourism department has launched cruise ship service from Nagarjunasagar to Srisailam on Saturday (November 2,2024). The 120 km journey takes around seven hours. It passes by Nagarjuna Konda, Nandi konda, Eleshwaram, Saleshwaram, overlooking Nallamala forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cruise ship tour was launched by Telangana Tourism department on Saturday (November 2, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

One way journey for adults cost ₹2000 and ₹1600 for children. Tourism department clarified that the charges are only for the cruise ship journey and the costs thereafter (transportation to Srisailam, accommodation) should be borne by the people.

The cruise ship passes by Nagarjuna Konda, Nandi konda, Eleshwaram, Saleshwaram, overlooking Nallamalla forest. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Though the cruise ship tours were planned from the past five years, it could not be launched owing to COVID-19, lack of sufficient water levels in Nagarjunasagar dam and other reasons, as per a press note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tours subject to water level and number of tourists

The cruise ship tours to Srisailam will be made available if the water level in Nagarjunasagar dam is 570 feet and subject to number of tourists.

Anji Reddy, general manager, Marketing at the Tourism Department said that the cruise journeys are offered on Saturday mornings. “The ship will return the next day. People can avail two-way journey by paying ₹3000 for adults and ₹2400 for children. The ship will return from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar the next day,” said Mr. Anji Reddy.

View from the cruise ship from Nagarjunsagar to Srisailam. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

He said that the ship has upper deck and lower deck. While the lower deck is air conditioned, the upper deck is open. People can book the tours through the website https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/home.

Another circuit from Somasila in Nagarkurnool to Srisailam too was launched. The distance, time of the journey and the cost are almost the same as the other circuit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.