ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | Over 130-meter-high cooling towers of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station’s closed units demolished

Updated - August 05, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 12:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Four of these towers were built between 1966 and 1967 and the remaining between 1974-1978

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Cooling towers of eight closed old units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) (O&M) complex demolished in Palvancha town of Telangana’s Bhadrari Kothagudem district on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As many as eight cooling towers of the closed old units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) (O&M) complex in Palvancha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district were demolished through controlled implosion technique on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 130-meter-high towers were brought down under the supervision of experts from a Rajasthan-based company in adherence to stipulated safety precautions, sources said.

Cooling towers of eight closed old units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) (O&M) complex demolished in Palvancha town of Telangana’s Bhadrari Kothagudem district on Monday morning. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Four of these towers were built between 1966 and 1967 and the remaining between 1974-1978. The eight old units of the KTPS (O&M) complex were phased out a few years ago as they outlived their utility. Four of these units were built with Japanese technology in the late 1960s.

The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGenco)’s 800-MW supercritical coal-based thermal power station of KTPS stage-VII at Palvancha was commissioned at the fag end of 2018 to augment power generation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US