Telangana | Over 130-meter-high cooling towers of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station’s closed units demolished

As many as eight cooling towers of the closed old units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) (O&M) complex in Palvancha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district were demolished through controlled implosion technique on Monday morning.

Over 130-meter-high towers were brought down under the supervision of experts from a Rajasthan-based company in adherence to stipulated safety precautions, sources said.

Four of these towers were built between 1966 and 1967 and the remaining between 1974-1978. The eight old units of the KTPS (O&M) complex were phased out a few years ago as they outlived their utility. Four of these units were built with Japanese technology in the late 1960s.

The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGenco)’s 800-MW supercritical coal-based thermal power station of KTPS stage-VII at Palvancha was commissioned at the fag end of 2018 to augment power generation.