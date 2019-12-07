Telanagan’s turmeric farmers gear up for second phase of agitation

Farmers under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising Kisan Keth Congress, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (AIKMS) and the farmers’ outfit affiliated to the Telugu Desam Party and other supporting associations are preparing for the second phase of agitation for minimum support price for turmeric and establishment of national turmeric board.

Though they have chalked out a plan to conduct a walkathon on the demands from December 16 they have not yet finalized the route map. However, the padayatra would be limited to the Armoor revenue division as a majority of the crop growers are in the area. The rythu JAC leaders are busy roping in the support of all the Opposition.

On the other hand, though turmeric would start coming to market in a month there is no clarity on the price per quintal. In the off season generally the price would be higher. However, as of now, the price is not above ₹5,800 which is not at all remunerative given the per acre investment costs which exceeded ₹1 lakh for certain farmers. Moreover, the crop yield in current season is likely to come down as it is affected by pests due to excessive rainfall. Normally, 20 to 25 quintals per acre can be harvested but this season it could be less than 20 quintals, it is said.

JAC leaders — S. Anwesh Reddy, B. Devaram and D. Yada Goud — allege that all political parties before the elections made promise on MSP and turmeric board and after the elections ignored the promise. BJP Member of Parliament D. Arvind assured that he would ensure the sanction of the board within days of his party coming to power at the Centre for the second time, but to no avail till date.

It may be recalled here that large scale filing of nominations by farmers in the Lok Sabha constituency in the last election accusing the TRS leadership of ignoring their demands led to chaotic situation. With the 175 members of farming community filing nominations in protest against the alleged apathy of the Government the election authorities had panicked and strained every nerve to conduct the election.

Mr. Arvind, meanwhile, said that he was making all out efforts to achieve the twin demands of MSP and board for turmeric. He met Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal, Joint Secretary and Commerce Director in New Delhi on the demands and the talks reached final stage, he told The Hindu.