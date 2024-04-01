Teja Vidyalaya students make it to Fit India Quiz national finals

April 01, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Out of the eight schools in the State that were selected after a preliminary exercise, two students of Teja Vidyalaya in Kodada on Monday emerged as State-level contenders for the national Fit India Quiz 2023.

Palla Hrithik of Class 10 and Kondra Naveen Kumar of Class 9, who together scored 100 points, became winners and bagged a purse of ₹2.50 lakh. They will now compete in the national finals to be held in New Delhi, which carries a cash prize of ₹35 lakh, later this month.

Fit India Quiz, part of the Fit India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, engages schoolchildren across the country to propagate the message of the mission.

The preliminary round of the quiz was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In the State, the Sports Authority of India and the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports have been supervising the procedures for students of classes 8 to 12.

The schools that were part of the State-level online semi-finals and finals conducted on Monday included Delhi Public School, Nadergul; Kennedy High The Global School, Medchal; St. Andrews School, Medchal; St. Andrews High School, Hyderabad; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nalgonda; Johnson Grammar School, Hyderabad; and Telangana State Model School and Junior College, Siddipet.