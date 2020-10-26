Teething problems continue to haunt Dharani

Existing land records have many errors, say officials

As the date for the official launch of Dharani — the integrated land records information management system — draws closer, teething problems continue to haunt the new software conceived as one-stop solution for land-related transactions.

A brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the State government has decided to integrate the entire land records and host them on the Dharani portal facilitating speedy online transactions avoiding cumbersome procedures which are making the people to run from pillar-to-post. A special session of the legislature was convened to pass the new revenue laws last month and this was followed by stoppage of the registration process until further notice from September first week.

The stoppage of the registration process has raised concerns among the people who paid huge amounts for purchase of lands as the transactions were halted abruptly.

Intense training sessions are being conducted for the field-level staff for smooth operation of Dharani, but doubts persist on the efficacy of the system as there are lapses in the existing land records which need to be rectified before opting for the new system.

The online system envisages on the spot registration and mutation of the documents and handing over of the records the same day itself. Revenue officials are, however, apprehensive that allowing transactions with details available online could result in problems. They suggest that the government continue the existing system of registration till the new system is successfully tested and its efficacy established.

They are pointing out to the discrepancies in the data of Resettlement Register (RSR), which could pose a major problem in the coming days. Moreover, there were numerous instances where the extent of land shown in the revenue records is different from what is recorded in the survey numbers. This was because of pattas distributed to the poor by successive governments without actually showing land. “The extent of land shown in the passbooks is much higher than the actual land available,” an official said.

This apart, there are instances of registration of same land more than once that is set to make it difficult for the field-level officers to update the record. The process is likely to progress smoothly from payment of stamp duty, obtaining digital signatures of the parties concerned and uploading record online. But errors pertaining to the RSR data are likely to show up at the time of endorsement by the approving authority, the tahsildar in case of agricultural lands and sub-registrar for non-agricultural properties.

The record-related problems apart, problems related to connectivity and speed of the network are said to have shown up during the trials conducted. Sources said there were server related problems during the peak hours as a result of which the officials were unable to upload documents in time.