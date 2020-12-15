Teething problems affect registration process

Minister assures that they will be resolved soon

Claims of the State government on hassle-free registrations notwithstanding, resumption of transactions of non-agricultural lands encountered several teething problems that refuse to subside.

While several interested parties lamented that they could not book slots after repeated attempts, questions are being raised on the government’s insistence on entering the Telangana Property Identification Number (TPIN) or Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Confusion prevails over the methodology through which PTIN should be generated as a section of officials assert that the number could be generated from the Citizens Login window in the registration portal while some others said that they should be obtained by submission of applications to the local bodies concerned.

Though the government announced that people without PTIN can apply to the respective local bodies assuring that they would be given the same within two days, buyers/sellers are expressing concern that such instructions were yet to reach the local bodies concerned. Buyers/sellers are also complaining that the portal was not accepting names of multiple buyers/sellers and this was leading to problems in transactions pertaining to group housing and apartment registrations.

A section of real estate dealers staged protest at the Uppal sub registrar office demanding that the government revert to the old system (Computer Aided Registration of Documents) for speedy registration of properties. Representatives of the Builders’ Associations are wondering how the government had introduced new system while submitting to the High Court that old system of registrations would be followed. The government introduced the new system with good intentions. But, it should give some time for resolution of the problems and ensuring its effective implementation, representatives of builders’ associations said.

Cabinet sub-committee chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy however said that steps had been taken to allow registration with multiple names and the complaint had been adequately addressed. On the other grievances, he said necessary changes in the software had been made to allow registration through the deeds prepared by buyers/sellers not just confining to the templates that were hosted on the portal.

Teething problems were bound to crop up whenever a new system was introduced and the government was committed to resolve these issues in the coming few days for ensuring registration of properties in a seamless manner, he added.