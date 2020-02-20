Teerthala village spruced up for Sivaratri

As Teerthala village, the abode of Lord Sangameswara Swamy, in Khammam rural mandal is all set to host the five-day annual Mahasivaratri Jatara from Thursday midnight, the official machinery has made all necessary arrangements to make the jatara a hassle-free event.

The annual mega religious fair is expected to draw a large number of devotees from different corners of the State.

The historic Sangameswara Swamy temple, situated on the banks of Akeru river in Teerthala, has been spruced up for the occasion.

New look

The structures surrounding the shrine have been given a fresh coat of paint enlivening the ambience of the famous pilgrimage spot.

A special ‘abishekam’ will be performed to the presiding deity with milk at around 11 p.m. on Thursday marking the formal commencement of the five-day jatara, temple sources said.

Kalyanam of the presiding deity will be performed around midnight on Friday.

Khammam rural police have made elaborate arrangements for parking of vehicles to avoid traffic congestion on all roads leading to the jatara site.

Special attention has been laid on traffic regulation in view of the previous bitter experiences of long traffic jams in and around Teerthala during jatara celebrations in the past.

Arrangements are in place to deploy swimmers at the confluence point of Akeru, Munneru and Buggeru rivers at Teerthala as a safety precaution.