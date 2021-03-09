Teerthala gears up for 3-day jatara

The famous pilgrim centre of Teerthala, the abode of Lord Sangameswara, in Khammam rural mandal is all set to host the three-day Maha Shivaratri jatara slated to begin on Wednesday midnight.
The jatara at the historic temple, dedicated to Lord Sangameswara, located near the confluence point of the three rivers — Munneru, Akeru and Buggeru — is expected to draw hordes of devotees from the old undivided Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts.
The Shiva Kalyanam will be performed at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival on Thursday.
All the necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the three-day religious fair in conformity with the COVID-19 safety norms, temple sources said.
Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal reviewed the bandobust arrangements at the temple on Tuesday.
He said around 200 police personnel will be deployed for the bandobust at the temple and the venue of the three-day jatara.
CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations at the jatara site and barricades will be set up at the bathing ghats as part of the elaborate bandobust plan.
