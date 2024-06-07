GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Teenmaar Mallanna heads for victory in MLC Graduates’ Constituency byelection

Published - June 07, 2024 11:38 pm IST - NALGONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna

Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna

Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, the Congress party backed candidate, headed for a victory in the Telangana Legislative Council byelection of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency.

He maintained an unassailable lead over his nearest contender A. Rakesh Reddy, backed by the BRS, at the end of counting of second preference votes in Round 48, sources said.

The elaborate exercise of counting of votes lasted for more than 62 hours at the designated counting centre in Nalgonda.

The result of the MLC Graduates’ Constituency bypoll is expected to be declared in Nalgonda late on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.