Teenmaar Mallanna heads for victory in MLC Graduates’ Constituency byelection

Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, the Congress party backed candidate, headed for a victory in the Telangana Legislative Council byelection of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency.

He maintained an unassailable lead over his nearest contender A. Rakesh Reddy, backed by the BRS, at the end of counting of second preference votes in Round 48, sources said.

The elaborate exercise of counting of votes lasted for more than 62 hours at the designated counting centre in Nalgonda.

The result of the MLC Graduates’ Constituency bypoll is expected to be declared in Nalgonda late on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.