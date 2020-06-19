Teenagers washed away in Krishna

Chintalapalem, SURYAPET

19 June 2020 21:36 IST

Boys had left home to wash clothes at ghat

Two teenagers were washed away in the river Krishna at the Vajinepally pushkar ghat in the mandal on Friday.

The body of 12-year-old Thota Narendra was traced by family members and villagers, and the police failed to trace the body of the other teen, 18-year-old Upputala Venugopal. According to a complaint filed by the family of Narendra, six boys who lived in the same street left their houses at around 8 a.m., to wash clothes at the ghat. And the sad news came about an hour later.

Police said the group of six teenagers were all school or college-goers. An investigation was opened into the incident.

