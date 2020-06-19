Teenagers washed away in Krishna

Two teenagers were washed away in the river Krishna at the Vajinepally pushkar ghat in the mandal on Friday.

The body of 12-year-old Thota Narendra was traced by family members and villagers, and the police failed to trace the body of the other teen, 18-year-old Upputala Venugopal. According to a complaint filed by the family of Narendra, six boys who lived in the same street left their houses at around 8 a.m., to wash clothes at the ghat. And the sad news came about an hour later.

Police said the group of six teenagers were all school or college-goers. An investigation was opened into the incident.