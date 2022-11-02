Teenager’s ‘torture’ goes viral in social media, victim has no injuries, say police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medchal police of Cyberabad are investigating into reports that a 19-year-old was subjected to cruelty by his co-workers by bursting firecrackers on his private parts.

While some photos of the youngster being tied with fire-crackers on his private parts went viral social media condemning the “instance of sadism by co-workers”, the police said they have not yet received any complaint from anyone.

“Moreover, no serious injuries were found on the said teenaged victim. He was not even willing to lodge any complaint brushing aside the photos as much ado about nothing,” a police officer said. According reports reaching here, the teenager from Uttar Pradesh was hired by a contractor to work in a concrete mixing plant located near Gandi Maisamma in Medchal police station area.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this October 27, some co-workers allegedly harassed the teenager by tying firecrackers and lighting them. When the teenager went to his native place Bishanpura in UP, his parents lodged a complaint with the police who are believed to have taken cognizance of the complaint and referred the matter to Medchal police.

No case is registered by the Medchal police yet in the matter.