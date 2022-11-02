Teenager’s ‘torture’ goes viral in social media, victim has no injuries, say police

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 22:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medchal police of Cyberabad are investigating into reports that a 19-year-old was subjected to cruelty by his co-workers by bursting firecrackers on his private parts.

While some photos of the youngster being tied with fire-crackers on his private parts went viral social media condemning the “instance of sadism by co-workers”, the police said they have not yet received any complaint from anyone.

“Moreover, no serious injuries were found on the said teenaged victim. He was not even willing to lodge any complaint brushing aside the photos as much ado about nothing,” a police officer said. According reports reaching here, the teenager from Uttar Pradesh was hired by a contractor to work in a concrete mixing plant located near Gandi Maisamma in Medchal police station area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On this October 27, some co-workers allegedly harassed the teenager by tying firecrackers and lighting them. When the teenager went to his native place Bishanpura in UP, his parents lodged a complaint with the police who are believed to have taken cognizance of the complaint and referred the matter to Medchal police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

No case is registered by the Medchal police yet in the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app