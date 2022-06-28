Telangana

Teenagers held for snatching mobile phone in Telangana

Karkhana police along with the North zone team on Monday arrested three teenagers for allegedly snatching mobile phone of a woman.

Police reported that the youths, habituated to consuming liquor and cigarettes, for easy money took to snatching valuable things. The trio, Sai Santosh, Shashank and Tharun Kumar, riding a scooter on June 10 had snatched the mobile phone of a woman near LIC crossroads, police said.

They were nabbed based on CCTV footage


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2022 1:56:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/teenagers-held-for-snatching-mobile-phonein-telangana/article65573758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY