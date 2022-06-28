Teenagers held for snatching mobile phone in Telangana
Karkhana police along with the North zone team on Monday arrested three teenagers for allegedly snatching mobile phone of a woman.
Police reported that the youths, habituated to consuming liquor and cigarettes, for easy money took to snatching valuable things. The trio, Sai Santosh, Shashank and Tharun Kumar, riding a scooter on June 10 had snatched the mobile phone of a woman near LIC crossroads, police said.
They were nabbed based on CCTV footage
