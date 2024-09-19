ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager stabbed to death over previous enmity in Musheerabad

Published - September 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another teenager in Musheerabad on Wednesday. Police altered the case to murder after he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night. The boy, B. Dheeraj, an Intermediate drop out, was riding pillion on a scooter with his friend when Vijay, aged about 19, picked up a quarrel with him. Both Vijay and Dheeraj are residents of Warasiguda. 

“Vijay, upon seeing Dheeraj, brandished a knife he was carrying and threatened him over a petty quarrel they had earlier. Dheeraj later returned to confront him with his uncle when Vijay stabbed him during a scuffle,” said the police. 

Dheeraj was rushed for treatment at a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. The Musheerabad police booked a murder case and nabbed Vijay. 

