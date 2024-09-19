Teenager stabbed to death over previous enmity in Musheerabad

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another teenager in Musheerabad on Wednesday. Police altered the case to murder after he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night. The boy, B. Dheeraj, an Intermediate drop out, was riding pillion on a scooter with his friend when Vijay, aged about 19, picked up a quarrel with him. Both Vijay and Dheeraj are residents of Warasiguda.

“Vijay, upon seeing Dheeraj, brandished a knife he was carrying and threatened him over a petty quarrel they had earlier. Dheeraj later returned to confront him with his uncle when Vijay stabbed him during a scuffle,” said the police.

Dheeraj was rushed for treatment at a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. The Musheerabad police booked a murder case and nabbed Vijay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.