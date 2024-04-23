Teenager sentenced to life for rape of minor  

April 23, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A teenager arrested by the Langer Houz police for impregnating a 13-year-old girl, was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment by the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally.

Nineteen-year-old bike mechanic Atheeq Khan was arrested after a complaint from the victim’s mother after she found her daughter was six months pregnant. “The incident came into light when she took her daughter to a hospital for abortion which refused to do the same without a court order,” the officials explained. The accused is a close relative of the victim.

The Langer Houz police booked the teenager for rape and criminal intimidation along with sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

During the trial of the case, on April 23, 2024, the Nampally court convicted Khan to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5,000.