Teenager killed in a road crash in Ameerpet

Updated - August 19, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager was killed in a road accident on Maitrivanam crossroads in Ameerpet in the wee hours of Monday. The SR Nagar police booked a case and arrested the car driver. 

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old M. Prasad, was first year degree student. “The boy was returning from Borabanda on his two-wheeler around 1.50 a.m. when a speeding car rammed into his vehicle from the rear,” SR Nagar Inspector Srinath Reddy explained.  

The boy was immediately shifted to a private hospital in the vicinity where he succumbed while undergoing treatment for his injuries.  

A case was booked under the Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. The car was being driven by 31-year-old software engineer E. Bhavana from Kothapet of Hyderabad, she has been taken into police custody.  

