Teenager killed in a road accident in Medchal

Published - August 29, 2024 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager was killed a road accident in Medchal late on Tuesday.  

The deceased was travelling with his father on a two-wheeler around 10 p.m., when a truck crashed into them from the rear.  

“While the father fell on the left, the boy fell on the right side and the truck ran over him,” said an official from Medchal police.  

The truck driver was arrested.  

The Medchal police booked a case under the Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 125 (A) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of BNS.  

