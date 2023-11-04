Teenager from Warangal nabbed by Mumbai police for sending death threats to industrialist Mukesh Ambani

November 04, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 19-year-old youth from Warangal was picked up by the Mumbai police for allegedly sending emails to chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, demanding crores of rupees. Officials said that he was sending death threats to the industrialist stating that he had ‘the best shooters’. The Crime Branch of Mumbai police also arrested another 21-year-old from Gujarat on similar charges.

The 19-year-old from Warangal, identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanaparthi, was nabbed after the police traced the IP address of the email. He had sent a threatening email demanding ₹500 crore at around 10.32 a.m. on November 1. Following a complaint from Devendra Munsiram, security in-charge of Mr. Ambani, a case was booked with the Gamdevi police.

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha said that a team from the Mumbai police arrived on Friday and nabbed the youth. Vanaparthi was then produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till November 8.

Vivek Bhosale, Inspector of Gamdevi Police of Mumbai, confirmed the arrest and said that they had arrested Ganesh Ramesh Vanaparthi. “He was arrested and produced before the court here in Mumbai. Further investigations are under way,” said the official.

Sources from the Mumbai police said that they had checked his mobile phone and found the mail, sent from his personal account, in the ‘trash’ folder. Police had also seized Vanaparthi’s mobile phone and laptop for further probe.

Vanaparthi had initially sent an email on October 27, demanding ₹20 crore and threatening that ‘we have the best shooters in India’. The following day, another email was sent demanding more money with a line from the email saying ‘If the demands are not fulfilled, a death warrant will be issued’.

Meanwhile, a B. Com graduate was also arrested by the Mumbai’s Crime Branch from Gujarat. He was also found to be sending threat emails to the industrialist demanding money.

Both the accused were arrested under Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is under way.

