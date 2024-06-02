Teenage cousins on family trip to Hyderabad run over by water tanker lorry

Two cousins on a visit to Hyderabad with their family members died after a water tanker lorry, driven allegedly by a drunk driver, ran them over on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Tarun Kumar (19), a BTech student, and Manisha (19), an undergraduate student; both are from Kothagudem.

According to Inspector of Narsingi police G. Hari Krishna Reddy, the two were visiting Hyderabad for a family get-together, with some relatives coming down from Chennai as well. “On Saturday night, the family of 12, travelling in two cars, headed out of the city. They had to halt by the emergency lane on the ORR as one of the relatives had some motion sickness,” said the official. While Mr. Tarun and Ms. Manisha were standing near the cars, the lorry, driven by Prathap Kumar, ran them over, killing them on the spot. The driver was allegedly drunk.

He was booked under Section 304-II of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

