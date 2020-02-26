Teen rider among two killed in mishap

SANGAREDDY

26 February 2020 00:15 IST

10-year-old victim was riding pillion

A 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old child, who were seriously injured in a road accident at Zaheerabad around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad later.

The mishap took place when Tuljaram, 14, who was riding a scooter, hit a school bus coming from opposite direction on Tandur road. Krishna, 10, was riding pillion, police said.

They were reportedly carrying a lot of fruits and that made the rider unstable. The two were shifted to Gandhi Hospital where they breathed their last. Zaheerbaad police have registered a case and are investigating.

