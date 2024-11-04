ADVERTISEMENT

Teen injured in knife attack by man in Medak

Published - November 04, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old woman was attacked with a knife by a man in Medak on Monday for allegedly refusing his advances, said the police.

Chetan (25), a private employee, is absconding after the attack on the teen at her exam centre in Medak town on Monday morning. “As per a statement from the victim, who is admitted to a hospital, they were allegedly in a relationship for two years in Bengaluru and had a fall out,” explained the police, adding that Chetan wanted to get back together, but she refused to do so.

On Monday morning, the woman agreed to meet him near her exam centre before her exam, which was scheduled at 2 p.m. “At around 9 a.m., after they had a conversation, Chetan pulled out a knife he was carrying and attacked her on her right hand before fleeing,” added the police. Following a complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to trace him. The victim is said to be out of danger.

